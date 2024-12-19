ISX trades +$20 million worth of shares in weekly trading

2024-12-19 16:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX)announced the trading of 28 billion shares worth over 27 billion dinars (+$20million), in 5 trading sessions this week.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1043.11 points and closedat 1054.42 points, reflecting a 1.07% increase.

Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1150.48 points andended at 1168.63 points, marking a 1.55% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4097 sale andpurchase contracts involving listed companies.