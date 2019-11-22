Police fire teargas at protesters in Baghdad, 1 killed: sources

2019/11/22 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi security forces on Thursday shot dead a
protester in Al Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Sky News reported citing sources.Teargas was heavily fired near the al-Ahrar bridge in
central Baghdad on Friday, a security source said. The bridge is leading to the
heavily fortified Green Zone.Sources said that police fired teargas this morning to
disperse demonstrators who approached the bridge.
