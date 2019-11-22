Russia arrests 9 on charges of overthrowing government

2019/11/22 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Moscow - INA
The Russian Federal Security Service has arrested nine people suspected of belonging to the banned organization "Liberation Party" in Russia, accusing them of working to overthrow the government in the country.
Two commanders and seven members of the international terrorist organization Liberation Partywere arrested in Moscow, Tatarstan and the Tyumen region in western Siberia as part of a special operation of the Federal Security Service, police and National Guard, Federal Security Service said in a statement.
According to the statement of the security service, the detainees carried out activities contrary to the Constitution and based on the doctrine aimed at overthrowing the current rule of violence, and work to promote a terrorist ideology in the areas of origin, and to recruit people from those areas.
