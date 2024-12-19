Syrians live amongst bones after years of Tadamon killings

Mahsa, who wishes to be identified only by her first name, recognised her brother Ahmed in the video. A still on her phone shows him in the pit wearing a red shirt. He’s slumped lifeless against the earth wall with a man’s bloody head in his lap.
“I’ve been searching for him for over 10 years. He disappeared with his 10-year-old son,” she says. “I’ve come here to take his body.”
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged the interim Syrian government to secure the Tadamon site and other mass graves.
“Without immediate Syrian and international efforts to secure and preserve likely sites of mass crimes for coordinated exhumations and forensic investigations, there is a serious risk that critical evidence for accountability will be lost,” said the rights group’s Hiba Zayadin.
“The loved ones of people so brutally killed here deserve to know what happened to them. The victims deserve accountability.”
Refuge to retribution
“Tadamon” means solidarity in Arabic. The neighbourhood was created to house the Syrians displaced from the Golan Heights after Israel seized the territory in 1967, but as it grew its population diversified.
Druze lived next door to Sunnis. Alawis bought at Turkmen shops and cut their hair at Palestinian barbers.
“It was full of options,” says Saud. “Everyone loved each other but the regime made us hate each other.”
There was a fair amount of support for the revolution in Tadamon, and Assad’s soldiers never forgot it.
'They walked around like they were kings. If anyone looked them in the eye, they would kill them'
- Abdul-Rahman Saud, Tadamon resident
Saud remembers entire families being killed. His neighbours, the Aloush family, were all wiped out, “including their four young boys”.
“If they saw on your ID that you were originally from a Sunni area like Idlib or Deir Ezzor, that was enough to kill you,” he says.
Tadamon’s kill zone, about a square kilometre in size, was overseen by the Military Intelligence and the paramilitary National Defence Forces (NDF).
Amjad Youssef, a senior military intelligence official, gained notoriety after the Tadamon massacre was exposed. The videos show him gunning down his victims with the ease that comes with routine.
There was also NDF officer Saleh al-Ras. Locals knew him as Abu Muntajeb, though his sadism and moustache also lent him the name “Syria’s Hitler”.
Residents speak of a third man, too: Mario. Court documents from Germany suggest he resembled the computer game plumber.
Clad with blue and white chequered tiles, their headquarters is known locally as the “chess house”. Women snatched from the mosque would be brought here to be raped, neighbours say.
“They walked around like they were kings,” says Saud. “If anyone looked them in the eye they would kill them.”