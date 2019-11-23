Turkmen Front: Islamic parties failed to run the country

2019/11/23 | 13:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Turkmen Front considered on Saturday that Islamic parties had "failed" to run the country.The head of the Turkmen Front MP Arshad al-Salehi said in a news conference that "this government is not able to complete reforms within 45 days," noting that "al-Marjiyaa stressed on change, and reform is necessary.""The Islamic parties have failed to run the country," he said.He pointed to "the importance of the political leaders meeting on the need to legislate two laws and go to dissolve the government and early elections."
