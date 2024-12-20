2024-12-20 03:40:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced its strategic focus on enhancing the capabilities of the Loan Guarantee Company [Iraqi Bank Guarantees Company (IBGC)] to support the banking sector and "bolster financial depth." Dr. Ammar Hamad Khalaf, Deputy Governor of the CBI, highlighted this priority during the 8th International Guarantee Conference […]

The post Iraq's CBI Prioritises Strengthening Loan Guarantee Company first appeared on Iraq Business News.