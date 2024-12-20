Iraq Signs Contract for Three Power Substations in Basra

2024-12-20 03:40:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Electricity has signed a contract to construct three power substations in Basra Province. Funded by the World Bank, the project will add 3x90 MVA capacity at 132 kV, enhancing grid reliability, balancing loads, and reducing bottlenecks. According to a statement from the Ministry, the project will be executed by […]

