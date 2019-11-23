2019/11/23 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saturday، 23 November 2019
06:20 PM
17 protesters suffocated near Baghdad al-Ahrar bridge
Seventeen protesters were suffocated near Al-Ahrar bridge in central Baghdad on Saturday, a security source said.He explained that "the cases were recorded as a result of tear gas fired by the riot."
