Syria's Aleppo set for revival despite war scars to its heritage

2024-12-20

The historic Baron Hotel in Syria's Aleppo is dilapidated and damaged by years of war but still standing and ready for a revival, much like the city itself.

Aleppo's old city, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, was ravaged by the conflict that erupted after a government crackdown on protests in 2011.

Between 2012 and 2016, it became a battleground between Syria's military and rebels.

The army of now-ousted president Bashar al-Assad shelled rebels from the ground and struck them from the air, supported by Russian firepower.

