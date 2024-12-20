Iranian press review: A conflict between Tehran and Ankara? Iranian experts say 'no'

From: Middle East Eye

Rivalry reshapes Iran-Turkey relations

The future of Iran-Turkey relations in the aftermath of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria has become a central topic in amongst Iranian experts as of late, sparking widespread speculation.

While Iranian analysts largely agreed that the evolving situation in Syria would lead to a new phase of regional competition between Tehran and Ankara, they largely ruled out the possibility of a military conflict between the neighbours.

In an interview with the Etemad daily, Nader Entessar, professor emeritus in political science and criminal justice at the University of South Alabama, emphasised: “Tensions between Iran and Turkey will increase, but the likelihood of a major war between these two countries is minimal due to strategic and historical considerations.”

Entessar also added that Turkey’s support for opposition groups aligned with its broader policies as a US ally aimed at weakening Iran and Russia.

Another Iranian analyst, Jafar Haqpanah, an expert on Turkish affairs, saw Ankara's actions in Syria as part of a broader strategy to revive the Ottoman Empire's influence.

Haqpanah highlighted that the Iranian-Turkish rivalry in Syria could have a broader impact, including in the Caucasus and the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Iran has supported Armenia, while Turkey has backed Azerbaijan.

Warning of similar fate for Iran as Syria

Senior Iranian officials have downplayed the fate of Bashar al-Assad, drawing warnings from analysts that Iran could face a similar outcome.

In an article titled “Assad Gone, Lessons Remain,” political analyst Jafar Gulabi described the events in the Middle East following 7 October 2023 as “apocalyptic” and criticised Iranian officials for ignoring the implications.

“In Iran, there is no attention to these incidents and global upheavals,” Gulabi wrote. “Everyone [in the establishment] continues on the same path as before. Perhaps some consider themselves too important to assess the situation. There is no sense of fear or danger among the officials.”

Ahmad Masjedjamei, a former minister of culture under Mohammad Khatami’s reformist government, raised similar concerns in an article with the headline: “Beware Iran."

He pointed to events, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and the fall of Assad, as developments that could have profound implications for Iran.

He also criticised the government taking action that will alienate ethnic and minority groups, writing: “If we continue on this path, we risk creating conditions in Iran that could lead to separatism, especially amidst the current regional turmoil.”

Ban on women riding motorcycles sparks debate

The ban on women riding motorcycles has returned to the spotlight in Iran, just as many have been discussing the new mandatory Islamic hijab law recently passed by parliament.

Shargh Online highlighted the unwritten rule that prevents women from riding motorcycles by interviewing a woman who has been riding one for the past four years.

In the interview, she spoke about her experiences with the police and how ordinary people reacted to seeing her ride.

She said that in 2020, the police were more tolerant of women on motorcycles. However, under pressure from conservative groups, their approach has become stricter.

“The police confiscated my motorcycles three times,” she said.

“I was also once arrested and released on bail, which was a terrible experience. But as soon as I was free, I bought another motorcycle,” she added.

There is no official law in Iran banning women from riding motorcycles, and women have always been allowed to drive cars.

However, in recent years, conservative groups have increased their opposition to women using motorcycles.







