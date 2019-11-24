عربي | كوردى


Speaker of Parliament meets Kuwait’s ambassador to Iraq

2019/11/24 | 01:20
INA – BAGHDAD



 Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi received the ambassador of Kuwait to Iraq Salim al-Zmanan in Baghdad.



Al-Halboosi explained that the meeting was to develop the bilateral relations and the mutual cooperation between the two countries in the favour of the brotherly countries.



 The two discussed the importance of cooperation in terms of parliamentary coordination.



On his part, Kuwait’s ambassador asserted his country’s support to Iraq in different aspects.











