Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Israeli troops shoot Syrian protester as forces move beyond buffer zone

Israeli troops shoot Syrian protester as forces move beyond buffer zone

Israeli troops shoot Syrian protester as forces move beyond buffer zone
Israeli troops shoot Syrian protester as forces move beyond buffer zone
2024-12-21 06:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Villagers say Israel’s forces have sown ‘fear and horror’ as they continue to expand into Syria’s territory

The Israeli military said its forces shot a protester during a demonstration against the army’s activities in a village in southern Syria on Friday, injuring him in the leg.

Since Islamist-led rebels toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on 8 December Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military facilities in what it says is a bid to prevent them from falling into hostile hands.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian