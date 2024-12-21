Israeli troops shoot Syrian protester as forces move beyond buffer zone

2024-12-21 06:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Villagers say Israel’s forces have sown ‘fear and horror’ as they continue to expand into Syria’s territory

The Israeli military said its forces shot a protester during a demonstration against the army’s activities in a village in southern Syria on Friday, injuring him in the leg.

Since Islamist-led rebels toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on 8 December Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military facilities in what it says is a bid to prevent them from falling into hostile hands.

