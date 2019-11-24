Saudi Arabia holds Iran responsible for Aramco attacks

2019/11/24 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel
al-Jubeir on Saturday held Iran responsible for the attack on Saudi Aramco oil
facilities in September.Speaking at the annual Manama conference, Jubeir added
that the Kingdom has asked the United Nations to provide experts to inspect the
issue."We have asked the international
community and the United Nations to participate, through inspectors, in the
investigation of the Abqaiq and Khurais attacks," he said, adding that the
country also asked other friendly countries to participate."What is quite clear that the missiles
and drones that were used in the attacks were made in Iran, and that the attack
occurred from the north and not from the south."
