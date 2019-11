Saudi Arabia holds Iran responsible for Aramco attacks

2019/11/24 | 12:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adelal-Jubeir on Saturday held Iran responsible for the attack on Saudi Aramco oilfacilities in September.Speaking at the annual Manama conference, Jubeir addedthat the Kingdom has asked the United Nations to provide experts to inspect theissue."We have asked the internationalcommunity and the United Nations to participate, through inspectors, in theinvestigation of the Abqaiq and Khurais attacks," he said, adding that thecountry also asked other friendly countries to participate."What is quite clear that the missilesand drones that were used in the attacks were made in Iran, and that the attackoccurred from the north and not from the south."