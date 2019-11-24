عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia holds Iran responsible for Aramco attacks

2019/11/24 | 12:50
Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel

al-Jubeir on Saturday held Iran responsible for the attack on Saudi Aramco oil

facilities in September.Speaking at the annual Manama conference, Jubeir added

that the Kingdom has asked the United Nations to provide experts to inspect the

issue."We have asked the international

community and the United Nations to participate, through inspectors, in the

investigation of the Abqaiq and Khurais attacks," he said, adding that the

country also asked other friendly countries to participate."What is quite clear that the missiles

and drones that were used in the attacks were made in Iran, and that the attack

occurred from the north and not from the south."

