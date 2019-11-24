Metro Center demands implementation of journalism law in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/11/24 | 14:00
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,—The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy said on Saturday that they want the Journalism Law of 2007 to be implemented in Iraqi Kurdistan and warned against rushing to support a proposed Media High Council Law.
Metro Center Director Diyari Mohammed said that journalists in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region should withhold their support for the time-being because there are already preexisting legal protections for journalists, which merely need to be implemented properly and consistently.
The watchdog argued that adherence to Article 35 of the Journalism Law of 2007 and the International Federation of Journalists Code of Ethics would be sufficient and that any new legislation was unnecessary.
During its last meeting, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate decided to discuss and prepare for a reorganizing of media and journalism in the Kurdistan Region by adapting and supporting the proposed law.
Iraqi Kurdistan region remains a dangerous place for journalists according to international and local watchdogs.
Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have arrested journalists, sought criminal defamation suits against critical outlets, and raided news stations in recent months, according to Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ research.
Iraq, including the Kurdistan region, ranks 156 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index.
Asos Hardi, the founder of the independent Kurdish newspapers Awene and Hawlati told CPJ in March 2019 “Kurdistan lacks an independent judiciary. We have laws, including the press law or the access to information law, but these laws, which either lack clear definitions or are vaguely worded, are either never implemented or used in accordance with the moods of those in power. Finally, journalists have no access to public information. Authorities exert full control over the information and leak it conveniently to their affiliated outlets,”
