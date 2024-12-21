Kurdish President Barzani condemns Christmas market “barbaric attack” in Germany

2024-12-21 13:05:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani “strongly” condemned the vehicular attack ata Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which left dozens dead and injured.

“I strongly condemn last night’sbarbaric attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany,” President Barzaniwrote on X.

“In the Kurdistan Region, we standwith the German people during these difficult times. Our hearts and thoughtsare with the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a swift recovery,”he added.

On Friday, a car plowed into a groupof people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, resulting in at least 11 deathsand around 80 injuries, after the vehicle sped through the crowd for “at least400 meters.”

In turn, German Chancellor OlafScholz posted on X that this incident "raises the worst fears,” adding, "Mythoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand with you and thepeople of Magdeburg. I thank the dedicated rescue workers during thesedifficult hours."