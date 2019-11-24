Home › Relief Web › Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Winterization Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt) - as of October 2019

2019/11/24



Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic







This winter, UNHCR estimates that 3.8 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees (including refugees of other nationalities) are in need of winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. For many, this will be the ninth consecutive winter in displacement.







UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.







Distribution of winterization assistance has already started in Syria and Iraq and as of 31 October, more than 364,000 Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached. In the rest of the countries, distributions will begin in November. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.







UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention:











Provision of core relief items specific to winter such as high thermal blankets, plastic sheets and winter clothes.



Provision of seasonal cash assistance for vulnerable families to meet their additional needs during the winter months.



Winterization of shelter including shelter weather-proofing and repairs, and improvements to drainage systems and other infrastructure in camps and informal settlements.







