Iraqi warplanes bomb ISIS hideout in Salahuddin

2019/11/24 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi military said on Sunday that its warplanes shelled ISIS affiliated hideout in a rural part of Salahuddin province.
In a statement, the military said Iraqi F-16 fighter jets launched an airstrike and destroyed a position the terrorist organization held near the city of Tikrit, noting that it had killed all individuals residing in the location.
The statement did not mention any further details.
Amid ongoing fears of suspected terrorists moving freely between Iraq and Syria, Baghdad reportedly strengthened its border presence in parts of both Anbar and Nineveh provinces.
“The border police command established security fortifications along the border between Iraq and Syria in the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar to prevent terrorist escapes and infiltration,” the government-run Iraqi news agency said on Saturday.
This comes amid a coordinated anti-ISIS operation by the Iraqi security forces and the international anti-ISIS coalition in multiple provinces where the terrorist group has a presence, mainly in areas disputed between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.
