Al-Kaabi: Presidency of the parliament seeks to approve the draft election law and its commission in order to change and reform

2019/11/24 | 22:15



Baghdad - INA







First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hassan Karim al-Kaabi that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives seeks to approve the draft election law and its commission simultaneously because of their association with the democratic process and the first step in the approach of change and reform.







A statement of his media office received that the first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Legal Committee to discuss the draft law on the election of the House of Representatives and the law of the Supreme Independent Electoral Commission in preparation for their adoption during the next few sessions.







Al-Kaabi pointed out that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives seeks to approve the two laws simultaneously because of their association with the democratic process and the first step in the approach of change and reform, pointing to the need to focus on the independence of the Commission and its management away from party and political interventions and the requirement of judges, professors and technical experts to ensure transparent and relevant Credibility meets the aspirations of the true masses and demand reform.



















