Middle East crisis: families scavenging for food scraps in Khan Younis, says Unrwa

2024-12-22 19:00:04 - From: The Guardian

‘Every day we see people scavenging through trash looking for food or material to burn for warmth,’ says UN agency spokesperson

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, has met with Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al Sharaa - also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golan - in Damascus, Turkey’s foreign ministry has said. No further details were provided. Fidan said yesterday that Turkey will do “whatever it takes” to ensure its security if the new Syrian administration cannot address Ankara’s concerns about US-allied Kurdish groups it views as terrorist groups (see post at 10.32 for more details). Fidan also said that the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by al Sharaa and which swept into Damascus to topple Assad early this month, had “excellent cooperation” with Ankara in the battle against Islamic State and al-Qaeda in the past through intelligence sharing.

Here are some of the latest images sent to us over the newswires from Gaza:

