Turkish foreign minister says Syria sanctions must be lifted 'as soon as possible'

2024-12-22

Turkey has called for sanctions on Syria to be lifted "as soon as possible" as the foreign minister visited the capital Damascus for talks with the new administration.

Hakan Fidan said a lifting of the long-standing sanctions was vital to allow the country's economy to recover after 13 years of conflict.

"The sanctions imposed on the previous regime need to be lifted as soon as possible," he said in a press conference.

"The international community needs to mobilise to help Syria get back on its feet and for the displaced people to return."

Turkey has been eager to involve itself in the transition from the government of Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown by rebels on 8 December.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was already working with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani) and others on forming the new constitution, which he described as the most important step for the country.

Although there is no overt support from the Turkish government for HTS, both parties have been engaging with each other for years.

Ankara reportedly green-lit the operation to capture Aleppo last month, leading to the events that drove Assad to flee the country.

It has also been eager to return some of the millions of Syrians who have fled to Turkey since the war began in 2011.

Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited Damascus on 12 December 12, just a few days after Assad's fall.

He was filmed leaving the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, surrounded by bodyguards.



