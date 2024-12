2024-12-22 22:00:05 - From: France 24

Syria's de facto new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa Sunday said that all weapons would be controlled by the state in a presser with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, referring to those held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that operates in the country’s north. Turkey views the US-backed group as being linked to its outlawed domestic foe – the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).