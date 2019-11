Halbousi urges drafting vital laws to restore people's trust

2019/11/25 | 16:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ParliamentSpeaker Mohammed Halbousi, on Monday, affirmed the need to work to restoreconfidence between the Iraqi people and the political process.Speakingto reporters, he stressed, in this regard, the need to proceed with legislatingthe parliament's election law and the High Electoral Commission law.Headded that these laws will draw a roadmap for a more reliable political scenefor the Iraqi people and clearly restore confidence between people and thepolitical process.