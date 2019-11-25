عربي | كوردى


Halbousi urges drafting vital laws to restore people's trust

2019/11/25 | 16:15
Parliament

Speaker Mohammed Halbousi, on Monday, affirmed the need to work to restore

confidence between the Iraqi people and the political process.Speaking

to reporters, he stressed, in this regard, the need to proceed with legislating

the parliament's election law and the High Electoral Commission law.He

added that these laws will draw a roadmap for a more reliable political scene

for the Iraqi people and clearly restore confidence between people and the

political process.

