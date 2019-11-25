Halbousi urges drafting vital laws to restore people's trust

2019/11/25 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament
Speaker Mohammed Halbousi, on Monday, affirmed the need to work to restore
confidence between the Iraqi people and the political process.Speaking
to reporters, he stressed, in this regard, the need to proceed with legislating
the parliament's election law and the High Electoral Commission law.He
added that these laws will draw a roadmap for a more reliable political scene
for the Iraqi people and clearly restore confidence between people and the
political process.
