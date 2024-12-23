Mosul International Airport to Open on 10th June

2024-12-23 05:25:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani conducted a detailed field inspection today at Mosul International Airport during his visit to Nineveh Province. He evaluated the ongoing construction work, including the airport's runway and terminals, and noted that the project has reached over 80% completion. During the inspection, the Prime Minister met with representatives […]

