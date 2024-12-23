Syria’s disappeared: one woman’s search for her missing father

2024-12-23 08:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Uncertainty over the disappeared is forcing many to confront the brutal reality of Assad’s military prisons

The last time Alaa Qasar saw her father, in 2013, he studied her face as if he was trying to memorise it. Moutaz Adnan Qasar had returned to her after his release by Bashar al-Assad’s security forces, who had arrested and questioned him after he had led his family out of the besieged Damascus suburb of Ghouta. Back with his family, he lined up his three children and stared at them hard. The next day he was re-arrested and he was not seen again.

“They told us he would come back to us the next day but he didn’t. They said he was talking to terrorists, but he wasn’t talking to anyone. He would just go to work and then come home,” said Qasar, 29, a secretary in Damascus and the eldest of her siblings.

