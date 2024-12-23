Dutch defense minister arrives in Erbil

2024-12-23 11:05:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, DutchDefense Minister Robben Brekelmans arrived in Erbil, the capital of theKurdistan Region (KRI,) for talks on regional stability.

“During his visit, the minister willdiscuss various stability-related issues in the region with KRI officials,” ShafaqNews correspondent said. “He is also scheduled to meet with Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani.”

On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Minister ThabetMohammed al-Abbasi welcomed his Dutch counterpart and his accompanyingdelegation in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

During the meeting, attended bysenior Iraqi Defense Ministry officers, al-Abbasi praised the Netherlands'efforts to strengthen relations with Iraq and enhance coordination,particularly in training and developing the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forcesacross all branches.