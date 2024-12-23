President Barzani welcomes Dutch defense minister, praises Netherlands' efforts in “war against terror”

2024-12-23 12:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans inErbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“I’m delightedto receive the Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in Erbil,” President Barzani wrote on X.

“The KurdistanRegion values its strong relations with the Netherlands, and I reiterate myappreciation for the Kingdom's contribution in the war against terror,” headded. “I look forward to continuing our partnership and cooperation to promotepeace and stability throughout the region.”

Earlier today, Brekelmansarrived in Erbil for talks on regional stability. “During his visit, theminister will discuss various stability-related issues in the region with Kurdistan Region officials,” Shafaq News correspondent said. “He is also scheduled to meetwith President Barzani.”