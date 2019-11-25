2019/11/25 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Monday، 25 November 2019
05:20 PM
Protesters block highway, preventing vehicles pass through Karbala
Protesters block a number of sites in Karbala on Monday after a month of renewing the popular demonstrations, which first launched last October.A local source said: “The protesters blocked the highway and prevented vehicles to pass through."
