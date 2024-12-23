Jordanian, Qatari envoys hold talks with Syria's new leader

2024-12-23 18:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa held talks Monday with senior Arab diplomats expressing support for the Syrian people and discussing future cooperation, in the latest high-profile visits since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Sharaa, whose Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad on December 8, has welcomed envoys from the Middle East and beyond in recent days, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday.