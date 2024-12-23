Iran’s new Consul General hails strong ties with Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-12-23 18:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran’s newly appointed Consul General in Erbil, FaramarzAsadi, has lauded the “strong” relationship between Iran and the KurdistanRegion of Iraq, expressing confidence in the "highly promising"future of their bilateral ties.

In a meeting with Safeen Dizayee, the Head of the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Asadi officially presentedhis credentials. The Iranian diplomat emphasized the shared cultural, ethnic,linguistic, historical, political, and economic foundations that underpinrelations between the two neighbors.

“The future of relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region isexceptionally bright,” Asadi remarked.

Asadi, who previously served at Iran’s Consulate General in Al-Sulaymaniyah,expressed hope for further progress and collaboration in the coming years.

For his part, Dizayee congratulated Asadi on his appointment,reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to strengthening cooperation andenhancing ties with Iran.