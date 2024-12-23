Kremlin denies reports Asma al-Assad is seeking divorce and a return to London

2024-12-23 20:00:14 - From: The Guardian

UK-born wife of ousted Syrian leader is a divisive figure around world and, like her husband, is under sanctions

The Kremlin has denied Turkish media reports suggesting that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of the ousted Syrian leader, Bashar al-Assad, is seeking a divorce and hoping to return to London.

Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow earlier this month, the transponder of his aircraft switched off as he left to avoid detection, after a lightning rebel advance brought an end to his family’s 50-year rule.

