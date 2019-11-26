Home › kurdistan 24 › PM Barzani affirms his support for women rights, urges end to violence in the Kurdistan Region

2019/11/26



“Highlighting ongoing efforts by the new government, Prime Minister Barzani stated the Kurdistan Region should continue to strive for a brighter future free of all violence. He lent his voice to calling for greater support of women’s rights and to ensuring their safety,” a statement reported by the KRG website. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a visit to a women’s centre which offers shelter and support to victims of violence and domestic abuse, affirmed that women not only need to be protected against violence but also be provided all the rights and opportunities to live a healthy and fulfilling life.Novmeber 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, designated by the UN as the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on 10 December 2019, the International Human Rights Day.Prime Minister Barzani, speaking with the victims and activists, noted that “instead of giving out a speech, I believed it would be better to hear your concerns personally.”During his visit, Barzani said “We want the women in our community to be as far as possible from any form of violence, and for them to be provided with their rights and equal opportunities.”The Prime Minister also confirmed that “it is the government’s duty to protect those rights,” adding that the current government will do everything in its power to fulfill that duty.“Highlighting ongoing efforts by the new government, Prime Minister Barzani stated the Kurdistan Region should continue to strive for a brighter future free of all violence. He lent his voice to calling for greater support of women’s rights and to ensuring their safety,” a statement reported by the KRG website.