ADEC Launches WE ACTIVE brought to you by Al Maryah Island

Introducing WE ACTIVE: Move, Breathe, Thrive—a dynamic initiative blending fitness, wellness, and entertainment for the community at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island.

Abu Dhabi, UAE (Monday, 23 December 2024): Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) is proud to announce the launch of WE ACTIVE brought to you by Al Maryah Island, an innovative seasonal series at ACTIVE Al Maryah. Designed to redefine active living, WE ACTIVE brings together fitness, wellness, and entertainment through its core pillars: Move, Breathe, and Thrive.

This dynamic program aims to engage the community by offering enriching experiences that promote healthier lifestyles, foster connection, and provide entertainment in a unique and immersive environment. From energizing physical activities and mindfulness sessions to creative workshops and vibrant performances, WE ACTIVE sets a new benchmark for community-focused events.

WE ACTIVE is hosted in strategic partnership with Al Maryah Island, a premier destination known for delivering diverse and exceptional experiences under its vision of One Destination, Infinite Opportunities.

WE ACTIVE Pillars:

MOVE: Get energised with fitness challenges, obstacle courses, and fun activities for all ages.

BREATHE: Embrace balance and mindfulness through yoga, meditation, and creative workshops.

THRIVE: Connect with others and enjoy live performances, interactive experiences, and a bustling marketplace.

Quote from Noura Al Hammadi, General Manager of ADEC:

“WE ACTIVE embodies our vision of fostering healthier lifestyles and stronger communities. By integrating fitness, wellness, and entertainment, this initiative creates a unique space for individuals and families to connect, engage, and thrive.”

This December: Thrive with WE ACTIVE

Dates: Saturday, 28th December and Sunday, 29th December

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

Location: ACTIVE Al Maryah Island

What to Expect: Inflatables Park: Exciting obstacle courses and games for all ages. Creative Workshops: Hands-on activities for families and friends to enjoy. Mansour Screenings: Watch everyone’s favorite Emirati cartoon on the big screen. Marketplace: Explore unique merchandise and local products. Food and Beverage: Indulge in a variety of delicious treats. Live Performances: Roaming mascots and artists bringing energy and excitement.



Admission is free, making Thrive with WE ACTIVE the perfect destination for families, fitness enthusiasts, and community members looking to Move, Breathe, and Thrive together.

What to Expect in January?

January is all about Wellness, and the Move, Breathe, and Thrive schedule offers a holistic approach to well-being by focusing on different aspects of health and happiness each week. Physical wellness takes center stage with fitness challenges and high-energy activities designed to keep you active and energized. Mental wellness is explored through mindfulness activities and workshops, helping participants relax, focus, and find balance. Social wellness promotes connection and shared experiences with group workshops and interactive activities that bring people together. The program culminates in a celebration of total wellness, featuring sports and family-friendly activities that inspire togetherness and holistic well-being. Each week is an opportunity to nurture your body, mind, and social connections.

