Protesters Block Highways in Iraq’s Basra

2019/11/26 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Protesters in Iraq’s southern city of Basra blocked the highways leading to the city on Tuesday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in different locations to set tires on fire and block the roads connecting Basra with other cities, oilfields, and Umm Qasr Port.
Since early in October, Iraqis have been on the streets in Baghdad, Basra, and several other southern provinces to call for reforms, jobs, and better services.Over 300 people have so far been killed in clashes with the security forces. Thousands more were injured or detained.
