Iraq Stock Exchange leads Arab markets with 130%+ growth in November

2024-12-24 11:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange(ISX) saw a 130%+ increase in trading volume in November 2024 compared to theprevious month, leading Arab financial markets in growth, according to a reportby the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The report showed Iraq's growth rateat 131.24%. Other Arab markets with notable growth included the Damascus SecuritiesExchange at 87.83% and the Bahrain Stock Exchange at 68.22%. Markets like Egyptand Casablanca saw growth ranging from 54.25% to 19.08%.

Regarding Iraq's progress, FaisalAl-Haimus, President of the Securities Commission, stated, “This progress isthe result of ongoing efforts to develop the ISX and improve the investmentenvironment… We are proud of this performance, which reflects investorconfidence and the effectiveness of our plans to strengthen the market’s rolein supporting the national economy."

"The AMF report strengthens theIraq Stock Exchange's position in regional markets," he added."We will leverage this progress to boost strategic partnerships andattract more local and international investments."

Al-Haimus stressed the commission'scommitment to enhancing the market's infrastructure and regulatory proceduresto boost its appeal and strengthen its role as a key driver of economic growth.