Middle East crisis live: ‘some progress’ made on Israel-Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, Netanyahu says

Israeli prime minister tells lawmakers he is taking ‘significant action through all channels to return our loved ones’

Welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza and developments in the Middle East more widely.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that there is “some progress” in efforts to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza.



Of the roughly 250 people who were taken hostage in the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel last October, in which about 1,200 people were killed, around 100 are still inside the Gaza Strip, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.



Speaking in the Knesset – Israel’s parliament – Netanyahu said: “We are taking significant actions through all channels to return our loved ones. I would like to tell you cautiously that there is some progress.”

Israeli forces have been attacking health facilities in northern Gaza, as it besieges and “directly targets” the Indonesian hospital, Kamal Adwan hospital, and al-Awda hospital in north Gaza over the past hours, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, has confirmed that the IDF assassinated former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, and warned that the military would also “decapitate” the leadership of Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon on Monday said it has observed recent “concerning actions” by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, including the destruction of residential areas and road blockages.

The Israeli military says three soldiers were killed yesterday in combat in northern Gaza. The military did not provide details of the circumstances.

A Qatari delegation visited the Syrian capital on Monday for the first time in more than a decade and met with the country’s top insurgent commander, who said strategic cooperation between Damascus and Doha will begin soon.

The Pentagon says US Central Command forces have killed two operatives for the Islamic State militant group in a airstrike in Syria.

