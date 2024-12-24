Hundreds protest in Christian areas of Syrian capital after Christmas tree burned

2024-12-24 12:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Demonstrations flare after video spread on social media showing hooded fighters setting fire to tree

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early on Tuesday to protest against the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed.

“We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighbourhood.

