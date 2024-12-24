Syrian family left in limbo over Christmas as UK halts asylum claims

2024-12-24 13:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Decisions on fate of 6,500 Syrian asylum seekers suspended amid push to repatriate refugees after fall of regime

A Syrian family say they are “fearing for their future” this Christmas after having an imminent decision on their asylum application stopped by the UK government.

Bilal*, 39, worked as a bank manager in Damascus, and has been living in Sheffield with his wife and four children for the past year. He had his second interview about his asylum application in November and had been told by the Home Office that a decision on his case was “very close”.

