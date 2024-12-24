Middle East crisis live: one child killed every hour in Gaza, UN says

2024-12-24 14:20:04 - From: The Guardian

UN agency for Palestine refugees said 14,500 Palestinian children killed since the start of the war last October

US group Hostage Aid Worldwide said this morning that it believes US freelance journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, is still alive, though it did not offer concrete information on his whereabouts.

“We have data that Austin is alive till January 2024, but the president of the US said in August that he is alive, and we are sure that he is alive today,” Hostage Aid Worldwide’s Nizar Zakka said.

One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally.

Deprived of learning, boys & girls in Gaza sift through the rubble. The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures & mostly their hope.

Continue reading...