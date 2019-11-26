Nechirvan Barzani meets with political parties in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/11/26 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nechirvan Barzani (L) meets with Omar Said Ali, Omar Said Ali, the Change (Gorran) Movement general coordinator (C) and other officials at the party’s headquarters in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, November 26, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/Rudaw video
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Sulaimani city on Tuesday where he met with several political parties to discuss the prospective agreement between Erbil and Baghdad over oil and budget and to discuss the creation of a Kurdish alliance in Baghdad.
Barzani meets with Omar Said Ali, the Change (Gorran) Movement general coordinator and other officials of the Movement at the party’s headquarters. Kurdistan vice presidents Mustafa Said Qadir and Sheikh Jaafar Mustafa, officials from the Change Movement, also attend the meeting, according to local media.
Later in the day Barzani met with Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) First Deputy Secretary-General Kosrat Rasul and the party’s political bureau.
Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani clan.
Sulaimani province is under the control of PUK party.
This is a developing story…
