Al-Halbousi discusses with Plachart the parliament efforts to proceed with the legislation of the elections and the Commission

2019/11/26 | 20:25



Baghdad - INA







Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbousi received the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jenin Hennes Plachart and head of the electoral assistance office.







The Speaker discussed during the meeting, according to a statement received by the efforts of the House of Representatives to proceed with the legislation of the new election law and the Independent High Commission, stressing that the Council will work to legislate these two laws to restore confidence between the people and the entire political process and ensure the right to vote for all people







For her part, Plachart and her advisory team expressed the readiness of the United Nations to provide assistance and provide international experts and achieve international standards in the election mechanisms and the work of the Commission; to enable Iraqis to elect their representatives in a transparent and more acceptable.



















