Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah crude prices decline, diverging from global oil gains

Basrah crude prices decline, diverging from global oil gains

Basrah crude prices decline, diverging from global oil gains
Basrah crude prices decline, diverging from global oil gains
2024-12-25 11:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, reversinggains recorded in the previous session.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 13 cents to $69.51 per barrel, while BasrahMedium crude dropped by the same margin to $72.61 per barrel.

Both grades had risen by 62 cents in the prior session, closing at$69.64 and $72.74 per barrel, respectively.

In contrast, global oil prices advanced. Brent crude futures settled at$73.58 per barrel, up 95 cents, or 1.3%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $70.10 per barrel.

Continue following on Shafaq News