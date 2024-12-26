Iraq to spend $94m on Korean Helicopters

2024-12-26 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has signed a significant export contract to supply military helicopters to Iraq. The company describes the Korean Utility Helicopter (KUH-1), also known as Surion, is a multi-role utility helicopter, "complete with excellent maneuverability and a world-class hovering capability features cutting-edge avionics system." It continues: "They have been deployed […]

