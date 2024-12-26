17 reported killed in Syrian clashes after attempted arrest of former prison officer

2024-12-26 15:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Security personnel and three armed men killed in clashes in Tartus province, a former Assad stronghold, say monitors

Fourteen security personnel from Syria’s new authorities and three armed men were killed in clashes in Tartus province after forces tried to arrest an officer linked to the notorious Sednaya prison, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitoring group said the clash broke out in Tartus, a stronghold of the ousted president, Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite minority, on Wednesday, and was sparked by the attempted arrest of the former prison official.

