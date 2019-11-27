Nobel Prize-winning playwright late Harold Pinter made Londoners cry for Kurds again

2019/11/27 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- I was asked to deliver a short statement about the BCF’s response to the humanitarian crisis in northern Syria. I was nervous because of my lack of experience with theatre, in general. I did not know what to expect from both the actors and the audience. I was uncertain how they would respond, but the Royal Court management, especially Executive Producer Lucy Davies, came to my rescue. She, along with her other colleagues, had excellent organizational skills, and along with Hodge, built my confidence to take the stage.
I decided to tell the audience how and why we do humanitarian work in our region, and how the work we do is inspired by the late Kurdish leader, Mustafa Barzani (1903-1079)—someone who dedicated his entire life to fighting prejudice and realizing the rights of ethno-religious minorities, including Christians, Jews, Yezidis, and Kakais.
Barzani began to demonstrate his leadership on the humanitarian front at 15 years old, when the Armenians were driven out from their homes in Turkey, and the Ottoman Army surrounded the Prince (Amir) of Armenia and his family. The Kurdish leader, along with a handful of men, crossed the border from his homeland in the Barzan region to Turkey, were he fought through the Turkish army and rescued the Amir and his family. They were handed over to the French army in Syria where they later traveled to the United States.
The audience’s response was incredible. I felt as though both Pinter and Barzani had heard me. Indeed, if they were present, they would have smiled at me. Nevertheless, their blessing did reach me and everyone in the theatre through Pinter’s widow, Lady Antonia Fraser, who made a great effort to attend. She was very happy and proud that Pinter’s work still manages to tell the suffering of the Kurdish people.
Mountain Language itself is a very strong story, but this time it had a stronger impact thanks to Hodge who directed the show and the talented actors: Bill Nighy, Abraham Popoola, Colin Salmon, Toby Stephens, Penelope Wilton, Sion Daniel Young, and young Kurdish actor Shaniaz Hama Ali who played their roles very well.
The event certainly gave Kurds an opportunity to learn more about Harold Pinter and his artistic weapon, and inspired Kurds to fight for their self-determination.
There are many reasons Kurds should celebrate this event, but for the BCF’s founders, staff, and volunteers, this event is special and meaningful because it serves as a great recognition and perfectly reflects the BCF’s services to humanity, not only within the Kurdistan Region but the wider region and beyond.
Awat Mustafa is a board member for the Barzani Charity Foundation and researcher. He holds a Master of Science in International Development from Newcastle/Northumbria University in the United Kingdom.
The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Kurdistan 24.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
