عربي | كوردى


Angry protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Najaf

Angry protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Najaf
2019/11/27 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi protesters angry at Iranian interference in the Iraqi

affairs set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf

on Wednesday night, AFP journalists reported.Twitter and social media users have circulated footage showing

the building of the consulate burning.Since October 1, Iraqi people have been demonstrating to

protest political and financial corruption, where they called for a regime

change.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW