Angry protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Najaf

2019/11/27 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi protesters angry at Iranian interference in the Iraqi
affairs set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf
on Wednesday night, AFP journalists reported.Twitter and social media users have circulated footage showing
the building of the consulate burning.Since October 1, Iraqi people have been demonstrating to
protest political and financial corruption, where they called for a regime
change.
