عربي | كوردى


Ministers targeted by reshuffle include defence, oil: Source

Ministers targeted by reshuffle include defence, oil: Source
2019/11/27 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An official source revealed the ministries involved in the

current reshuffle, saying that the announcement was delayed to select proper

candidates.The ministries include agriculture, industry, immigration,

trade, transport, water resources, sports, communications, oil, finance, and

defense, the source said.Other amendments may also include ministries of electricity,

labor, social affairs and municipalities, he added.He added the nomination of new ministers was based on competence.

Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi held a meeting with leaders of political

blocs, the source said, noting that this meeting gave Abdul-Mahdi the green

light to carry out a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW