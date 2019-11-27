Ministers targeted by reshuffle include defence, oil: Source

2019/11/27 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An official source revealed the ministries involved in the
current reshuffle, saying that the announcement was delayed to select proper
candidates.The ministries include agriculture, industry, immigration,
trade, transport, water resources, sports, communications, oil, finance, and
defense, the source said.Other amendments may also include ministries of electricity,
labor, social affairs and municipalities, he added.He added the nomination of new ministers was based on competence.
Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi held a meeting with leaders of political
blocs, the source said, noting that this meeting gave Abdul-Mahdi the green
light to carry out a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle.
