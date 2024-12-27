Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App

Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App

Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App
Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App
2024-12-27 06:35:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qi, a leading player in Iraq's fintech sector, has reportedly unveiled its third-generation app, SuperQi, in collaboration with China's Ant International. According to a report in Gulf Business, SuperQi offers a comprehensive suite of services that include scan-to-pay, money transfers, bill payments, loans, mobile recharge and other payment solutions, enabled by by […]

The post Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News