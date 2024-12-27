Chinese Payment Firm enables Iraq's new SuperQi App

2024-12-27 06:35:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qi, a leading player in Iraq's fintech sector, has reportedly unveiled its third-generation app, SuperQi, in collaboration with China's Ant International. According to a report in Gulf Business, SuperQi offers a comprehensive suite of services that include scan-to-pay, money transfers, bill payments, loans, mobile recharge and other payment solutions, enabled by by […]

