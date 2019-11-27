Iranian regime deliberately covers up mass crackdown: HRW

2019/11/27 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian authorities are deliberately covering up the scale of the mass crackdown against protesters, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
The HRW urged the Iranian regime to immediately announce the number of deaths, arrests, and detentions from the recent protests and permit an independent inquiry into alleged abuses.
Human rights groups estimate that more than 140 people were killed and that security forces arrested up to 7,000 people in protests that broke out on the evening of November 15, 2019 in more than 100 locations across Iran.
