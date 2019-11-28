Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Based on data collected from Iraq as of 18 October 2019

Iraq: Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Based on data collected from Iraq as of 18 October 2019

2019/11/28 | 11:50



Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: REACH InitiativeCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic