The Shadow of the Sanctity Law falls over Karbala's New Year's eve

2024-12-28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As New Year’s Eve draws near,Karbala is once again at the center of heated debates over its controversial"Sanctity Law." The regulation, which bans celebrations, has fueledtensions between those who champion the city's religious traditions and otherswho criticize the law as an overreach that stifles personal freedoms.

The controversy intensified earlier this yearwhen a restaurant, which had just opened with fanfare featuring music, a redcarpet, and social media influencers, was shut down within 24 hours.Authorities declared the closure a necessary enforcement of the “Sanctity ofKarbala,” reigniting a debate that has long divided the province.

Sanctity Law in Karbala

Karbala’s Provincial Council proposed the“Sanctity Law” in 2012, enforcing it five years later in 2017 withoutparliamentary approval. The law criminalizes musical celebrations in bothpublic and private spaces, prohibits "immodest attire," and barsentry to women without headscarves into the city.

At the time, the law faced significant criticismand objections from legal experts for several reasons, chief among them beingthat it was issued by an entity lacking the constitutional authority to enactlegislation. According to Article 61 of the Iraqi Constitution, the sole bodyauthorized to legislate laws is the Parliament.

For a law to be enacted in Iraq, it must gothrough three stages: drafting by a specialized committee, two readings inParliament, and finally, a vote of approval. However, what gives this law itsstrength and effectiveness is the full support it has received from Iraqitribal leaders and dignitaries in the province.

Provincial Government Bans Festivities

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Karbalaauthorities double down on preventing any celebrations deemed a violation ofthe city's sanctity. Violators face legal consequences, according toofficials.

Majda Al-Ardawi, head of the Sanctity of Karbalaand Religious Affairs Committee within the provincial council, reiterated thelaw’s religious rationale. “Karbala is sacred. Out of respect for its holyshrines, New Year’s celebrations are forbidden,” she told Shafaq News.

Al-Ardawi emphasized that “true Karbala natives”reject music and dancing, asserting that New Year’s festivities are primarilycarried out by visitors from outside the province. She advised those seeking tocelebrate to "go elsewhere."

Drawing parallels with Christian customs, sheadded, “Christians cover their heads when entering churches out of respect forthe sanctity of the place. The same principle applies to Karbala.”

Regarding festivities in private establishments,Al-Ardawi vowed to issue warnings to violators and impose penalties, includingclosures, on venues hosting unauthorized celebrations. She also emphasized thatstreet celebrations contravening the city’s traditions would be strictlyprohibited.

Al-Ardawi linked the ban not only to the city’ssanctity but also to ongoing regional tensions. She stated that “currentcircumstances, especially the loss of resistance leaders like [Hezbollah’sSecretary-General] Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and others, make celebrationsinappropriate for Muslims and Shia in particular.”

CitySteeped in Religious Significance

Karbala is not only a cornerstone of Iraq’sreligious identity but also a symbol of devotion for millions of Shia Muslimsworldwide. The city holds immense historical and spiritual significance as thesite of the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where Imam Hussein bin Ali, thegrandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his companions were martyred. This eventis central to Shia Islamic tradition, embodying themes of sacrifice, justice,and resistance against oppression.

Every year, millions of pilgrims flock toKarbala, particularly during the annual commemoration of Ashura and the Arbaeenpilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. These eventssee visitors walking solemnly for days, often from neighboring countries, toreach the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas.